Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $132,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $609.03 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.69 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

