Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 159,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

ETR opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock worth $24,357,969. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.