Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $190,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

