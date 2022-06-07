Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

