Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

