Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,492,000 after purchasing an additional 509,015 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

