Chrono.tech Market Cap Reaches $20.52 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $28.90 or 0.00096906 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $516,324.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

