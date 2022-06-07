Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.17.

Chuy’s stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.82. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

