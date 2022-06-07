CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,411. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

