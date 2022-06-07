CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 655,049 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 655,049 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

