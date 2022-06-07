CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 233.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $216.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

