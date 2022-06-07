CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

