CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 612,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,903,000 after buying an additional 289,084 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

