CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $8.75 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 450.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 876.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.30 and a 200-day moving average of $381.28. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $298.65 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

