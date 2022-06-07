CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

