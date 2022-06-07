CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $514.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.00 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.