Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

CDTX stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 317,739 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

