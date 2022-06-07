Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

