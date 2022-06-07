Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 870 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $332.09 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.84 and a 200-day moving average of $417.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.64.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

