Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,376.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,443.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,523.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.91 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,941.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

