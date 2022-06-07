Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $210.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $9,110,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

