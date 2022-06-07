Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

