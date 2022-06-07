Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

APTV opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

