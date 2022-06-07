Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 736.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 85,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,824,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

