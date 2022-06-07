Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,120 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

