Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,177 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

