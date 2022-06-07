Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,700 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

