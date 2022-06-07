Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 970 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,646 shares of company stock worth $12,218,753. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $333.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

