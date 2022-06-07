Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,671 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $166.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

