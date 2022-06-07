Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,142 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,908,752. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

