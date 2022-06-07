Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.