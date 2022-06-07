Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

