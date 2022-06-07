Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.24 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -259.56 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.53 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

