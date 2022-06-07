Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $986,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,034,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.