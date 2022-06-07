Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

