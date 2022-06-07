Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 10,950 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

