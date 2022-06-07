Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 178,500 Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in ironSource were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

IS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ironSource Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.