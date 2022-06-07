Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Shares of LTHM opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 1.98. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

