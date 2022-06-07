Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insulet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Insulet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

