Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Cowen dropped their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

CSCO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

