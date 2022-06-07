Citigroup Boosts ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $19.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 197.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 274.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

