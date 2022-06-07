Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,966 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $127,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.