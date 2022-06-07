Citigroup Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $170.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.33.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.13. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.