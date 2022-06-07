Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Raised to “A-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to an a- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZFS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZFS opened at $68.65 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

