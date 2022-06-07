Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,873,000 after purchasing an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 75.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

