Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Trading Up 6.4%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 14,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $826.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clarus by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.