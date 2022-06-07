Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

