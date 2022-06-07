CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4,283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of CNH Industrial worth $102,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

