Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 498,508 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

