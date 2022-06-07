Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

